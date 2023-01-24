JACKSONVILLE N.C. (WNCT) — Applications are now open for an energy assistance program for low-income individuals in Onslow County.

The Onslow County Department of Social Services has opened the applications for this one-time annual payment. It is meant to help those with a lower income receive help on their light bill.

“Everybody is struggling right now with the price of everything going up,” said Cindi Douglas, the program manager with Onslow’s Social Services. “So this is a program that is available to help households in Onslow County with one of the biggest bills that they probably face each month is their heating or cooling bill.”

Applications are being accepted online, in person, and over the phone until March 31.

For more information click here.

To apply, click here.

There is another application open as well for the Crisis Intervention Program. This program is intended for those in danger of losing their heating or cooling all year long.