Onslow County agencies to distribute bike helmets to low-income children

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Several Onslow County agencies are helping kids gear up to ride bikes and ride them safely.

Onslow Memorial Hospital received 60 bicycle helmets through a North Carolina Department of Transportation Program, the Bicycle Helmet Initiative, that aims to reduce bike deaths and injuries.

The hospital is distributing the helmets to Jacksonville Police, Safe Kids, and the United Way of Onslow County’s CHEW program which will then be handed to low-income children.

Hospital workers say this initiative also promotes physical activity.

“Which is something that is the biggest thing right now because you are not supposed to be around other people so actually I think it’s the perfect time to push these helmets out,” said Danielle Ballas, clinical coordinator at OMH’s Emergency Dept.

Data from N.C. Dept. of Transportation shows children between 5-14 years old visit emergency rooms for bicycle-related injuries more than other recreational activities.

Each helmet will also come with an educational bike safety booklet.