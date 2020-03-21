Onslow County announces two more cases of COVID-19

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — Two unrelated patients from Onslow County tested positive for COVID-19.

One of the patients was a high-risk returning traveler who self-quarantined when they returned to the United States.

That person developed symptoms during their self-quarantine. Officials don’t believe there are any additional exposures associated with this case because the patient followed self-quarantine guidelines.

The second patient had not traveled to any of the high-risk areas, or had any contact with a positive COVID-19 case.

When this person began displaying symptoms, the patient did seek medical attention, and was met at her car and did not wait in the lobby.

At this point, OCHD is continuing to work with the patient and family to conduct a further investigation.

The second case represents community spread with no known source of contact.