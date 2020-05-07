Onslow County Beach Accesses to open Friday

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Onslow County will open two parking lots and beach accesses effective Friday, May 8th.

Onslow County Government continues to respond to the challenges of COVID-19 and to work toward reopening the community.

During this pandemic, Onslow County has not closed its public parks, other than the playground equipment as directed by the Executive Orders from the State of North Carolina.

Executive Order 138 encourages parks and trails to be open, and for citizens to be outdoors, maintaining social distancing.

Onslow County owns and maintains beach accesses and several parking lots within North Topsail Beach, and announces today that in conjunction with decisions made during the North Topsail Beach emergency meeting yesterday, Onslow County will open the following two parking lots and beach accesses effective Friday, May 8th:

Beach Access 1 – 1795 New River Inlet Road (ramp, walkway, restrooms, showers, 30 vehicle parking lot)

Beach Access 2 – 2950 Island Drive (ramp, restrooms, showers, parking for 250 vehicles)

These beach accesses are open from – 8 AM to 8 PM daily, seven days a week.

Onslow County also announces that the Onslow Board of Commissioners is promoting free parking at all of the County-owned parking facilities in North Topsail Beach, and the County has no plans to change the status of free parking in the parking areas owned by the County.