Onslow County Board of Commissioners vote for new fire station

The Onslow County Board of Commissioners voted last week to purchase the former Swansboro EMS Rescue building on Highway 24.

The county-owned facility will be turned into an additional fire station named Freedom Way. It is located between Hubert and Swansboro.

It’s in an area Director of EMS Onslow County Norman Bryson says is a no coverage zone.

“It just meant a longer response time, it meant they were not receiving insurance premium reductions.”

With the change, homeowners can expect a shorter response time by emergency personnel and insurance benefits.

“We’re estimating about $915,000 is estimated in saving in insurance premiums daily,” said Bryson.

Officials say Swansboro EMS Rescue services will continue including high medical calls and car fire rescues.

80% of volunteer firefighters will make up the roster.

The fire station is expected to be fully operational by August or September.