Onslow County board of elections adds more voting booths

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County is reporting heavy turnout so far for the early voting period.

The county’s board of elections is even working to speed up the process to prevent people from having to wait hours to cast their ballots.

The team started off with seven booths on Thursday, the first day of early voting. Wait times exceeded two hours at the Georgetown Road location.

An employee with the election equipment company advised officials to use their warehouse next door to speed up the process.

Now there’s enough space for 18 voting booths.

“Normally that’s not done because if you notice there’s a garage door over there, that’s where we get our shipments, so we’re constantly getting PPE, or we might be getting more election related supplies, but I thought that would be a nice sacrifice, and we can figure it out if we got a shipment,” said Jason Dedmond, county’s board of elections director.

Dedmond says lines are flowing at every other site except for Jacksonville Commons. The recommendation was to add more polling booths in the school’s gym.

But election officials did not want to interfere with the after-school care program.

Every booth is disinfected between uses. Workers are putting voters at every other booth for social distancing.

There are shorter wait times right now, but election workers say people should know the busiest times of early voting are the first and last days.