Onslow County church to give away 100 pairs of new shoes for kids

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

St. Paul’s Free Will Baptist Church, Richlands, N.C.

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT)

On Saturday, a church in Onslow County will give away 100 pairs of new shoes of all sizes for kids to wear this upcoming school year.

St. Paul Free Will Baptist Church will host a Back To School Sneaker Giveaway on Saturday, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., at the church, located at 7176 Gum Branch Road in Richlands.

The church said its sneaker giveaway is open to any child in need, but the child and one of their parents or guardians must attend the giveaway for the child to get a pair of shoes.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV