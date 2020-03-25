Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts
Closings
Bankruptcy Meetings - Greenville

Onslow County confirms 2nd case of COVID-19 related to community spread

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Onslow County Health Department (OCHD), received confirmation of another positive case of COVID-19.

Onslow County is now up to fourth positive COVID-19 cases.

This is the second case of community spread within the county.

The patient did not travel to any high-risk areas, nor has had any known contact with a known COVID-19 case.

When the patient began displaying symptoms, the patient did seek medical attention, was met at the car and did not wait in any lobby.

At this point, OCHD continues to work with this patient and family to conduct further investigation.

The patient is recovering at home.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV