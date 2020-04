ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)- Three additional positive COVID-19 cases are reported in Onslow County on Saturday, raising the total to 16.

Health professionals have been in contact with one of the newly infected individuals and are currently working to follow up with the other two.

The one individual they were able to contact had traveled to a known area of infection and has been in isolation since his return.

No further information is released at this time.

