Onslow County COVID-19 cases continue to rise, 13 more deaths reported

Thirteen Deaths, in a week’s time, all less than 65 Years Old

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Health officials confirmed Onslow County’s case count from Thursday, August 19 to Thursday, August 26 has increased by 1,261 cases. 13 more deaths have also been reported within a week’s time.

Thus far, the deaths of 186 individuals has been reported due to COVID-19 in Onslow County. All of those who died in the last seven days were less than 65 years old.

The current case count of Onslow cases is 23,217, with 20,525 cases recovered. The count of those with active COVID-19 is 2,692.

The State’s positivity rate from testing is 13.0% (up 0.7% from last Thursday’s 12.3%) and Onslow County’s rate is 16.5% (up 0.2% from last Thursday’s 16.3%).

Onslow is still offering all three brands of vaccination on a walk-in basis at the Onslow County Health Department. The Pfizer vaccine has received full FDA approval today. StarMed (starmed.care) may have some additional incentives including gift cards for those willing to get their vaccination. Visit their website for more information.