Onslow County deputies searching for missing Hubert man who may be in distress

HUBERT N.C. (WNCT) The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Hubert man who was last seen on Thursday, February 4 between 5 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. at his residence in Hubert.

34 year old Aaron Michael Deptola is described as white male, 5’11”, approximately 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has a flower and bird tattoo on his left arm, on hs right arm he has the words “laura Lynn, and on his chest he has tribal art.

Deputies said Deptola may be in distress and suffers from various mental health issues. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Aaron Michael Deptola contact Sgt. Lincoln or Det. Simmons at 910-455-3113.