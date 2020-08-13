Onslow County EMS Receives National Award

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Onslow County Emergency Medical Services (OCEMS) received a prestigious national award, recognizing its innovation and patient care.

Onslow County EMS has been awarded the Dick Ferneau National EMS System of the Year award by the National Association of EMTs (NAEMT) and EMS World Magazine.

The award recognized OCEMS for innovative work in trauma care, combating the opiate crisis, heart attack and stroke care, and partnerships with the US Navy to train Corpsmen on prehospital emergency medicine.

OCEMS was also recognized for its participation in several National Institute of Health (NIH) medical studies in connecting patients to addiction treatment, advanced stroke care, and telepsychiatry services.

The Dick Ferneau National EMS System of the Year award is given to one (1) EMS System per year in the United States and is named for Dick Ferneau, an EMS pioneer and inventor.

The award is given annually at the EMS World Expo but will be given virtually this year due to COVID-19 concerns.