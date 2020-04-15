Onslow County essential grocery drive-thru pick up continues

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Onslow County will be hosting another “essential grocery drive-through” Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at seven locations throughout the county.

Onslow County will also hold an evening “essential grocery drive-through” for those citizens who are unable to get to one of the seven sites.

The evening distribution will be on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 4024 Richlands Highway in Jacksonville.

Onslow County Senior Services continues to distribute meals which included grocery items for breakfast, lunch, and dinner items to citizens at seven different locations across Onslow County:

• Ruach Outreach Ministries 5071 Burgaw Highway, Maple Hill

• Folkstone Original Free Will Baptist Church 133 Old Folkstone Rd, Holly Ridge

• Swansboro Rotary Civic Center 1104 Main Street extension, Swansboro

• Richlands Community Outreach 8701 Richlands Hwy, Richlands

• Calvary Assembly of God 3980 Gum Branch Rd, Jacksonville

• Enon Chapel Baptist Church 333 Freedom Way, Jacksonville

• Belgrade Community Center 482 Spring Hill Rd, Maysville



OCSS is still accepting donations and is in need of the following food items:

• 13-ounce jelly

• 16-ounce cans of soup

• 15-ounce cans of vegetables

• 15-ounce cans of fruit

• 15-ounce cans for beans or pork & beans

• Jars of peanut butter

• Boxes of pancake mix

• Instant rice boxes/bags of rice

• Variety boxes of instant oatmeal

• Boxes of grits

Ensure that “Best Used By” date is not beyond on food products.

Checks and cash are also accepted and can be made out to Friends of the Aging.

Write in the memo section “County food distribution” and all funds will be used for this specific event.

Food donations can be dropped off at Senior Services, 4024 Richlands Highway in Jacksonville (Farmer’s Market is on the same property).

Senior Services is open Monday -Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.