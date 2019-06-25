Onslow County Farmers Market officially in Jacksonville this year

With the first week of summer, farmer markets are in full swing.

The Onslow County Farmers Market is officially in Jacksonville this year.

The community requested for the market to be located on new bridge street.

The market was filled with different types of vendors from fresh produce, fruits, and homemade soaps.

They also accept SNAP, EBT, and farmers market nutrition vouchers.

“Onslow County Farmers Market is to provide increased access to the community for fresh produce,” said Marie Bowman, the manager.

The Onslow County Farmers Market will be located on 512 New Bridge Street every Tuesday.

