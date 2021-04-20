Onslow County Gathering Broadband Availability Information

Onslow County is partnering with the NC Department of Information Technology to gather information on locations that do not have adequate Internet access and speeds.

The information is to help provide data to guide the further investment of funds from various programs. The state has been administering the Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology or GREAT grants. Now the new COVID-19 relief bill has special funding for Broadband buildout.

To determine the exact points where new or additional service is needed, Citizens can log in with their existing Internet service, and complete a short survey. Additionally, those who have Internet are strongly encouraged to take the speed test which will record whether the speed is considered adequate or not. For those with some Internet access, please go to ncbroadband.gov/survey to take the survey.

Persons without Internet access can text a response. Those without existing Internet or texting capability can call 919 750-0553 to participate in the survey by responding to an interactive voice response system.

The survey does ask for a specific address to ensure that funding options are aware of the exact locations where needs exist. Having the exact address will allow funding to be assigned to specific neighborhoods and communities where the need is greater.

County officials are aware of several entities that are investigating whether additional Internet resources may be needed in Onslow County, and this objective survey from the State can help make that determination.