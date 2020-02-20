Onslow County Government closings

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) All Onslow County Government offices and the County Courthouse will close Thursday at 5 p.m and Onslow County Offices will be closed Friday.

The magistrate’s office will remain open and will be an alternate filing site for anyone that may have any time-sensitive filings.

Passengers flying into or out of Albert J. Ellis Airport (OAJ) should contact their airline, visit their airline website, and/or their passenger portal to monitor flight schedules as they are subject to change and weather conditions outside of the area may also impact travel and prepare to arrive early and be aware of any possible delays or flight changes.

All four early voting poll locations will close Thursday at 5 p.m. and they will remain closed throughout the day on Friday.

The Onslow County Landfill will close Thursday at 5 p.m. but will operate on a modified schedule on Friday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

After-hours events (including athletic practices, workshops, and programs) scheduled for the Onslow County Public Library, Cooperative Extension, and Parks and Recreation are canceled for Thursday night.

Office hours, programs, and events (including early voting) scheduled for Onslow County departments with weekend hours of operation will be determined as County Officials continue to monitor the weather and roadway conditions.