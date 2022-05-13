JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — If you’ve done your spring cleaning and found some hazardous materials, Onslow County is hosting a residential household waste disposal event Saturday from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Onslow County Landfill.



From leftover paint to household cleaners, this waste disposal event is aiming to divert waste from the landfill and prevent hazardous materials from entering the environment.



The disposal cost is $80 per ton, with a minimum fee of 80 cents.



Some other materials they’re collecting include gasoline, pesticides and fluorescent bulbs.



The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office will also be there collecting prescription drugs.



This happens twice a year, and officials say May is the busier date, so plan accordingly.



If you miss Saturday’s event, the next collection opportunity will be in October.