Onslow County Health Department hosts 2nd Saturday immunization outreach

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Onslow County Health Department will host their second Saturday immunization outreach at the Onslow County Consolidated Human Services building, 612 College Street, Jacksonville.

The immunization outreach will take place on Saturday, September 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. by appointment only.

Appointments can be made by calling 910-347-2154 extension 8810, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Insurances in the network will be billed and those without insurance vaccines are provided at no cost through the Vaccines for Children Program.

“Keeping immunizations up to date is especially important to ensure that we protect both the individual child as well as our community’s health. Vaccines are a prime example of preventive health. Vaccine-preventable diseases have a costly impact—resulting in doctor’s visits, lost time from work and school, hospitalizations, and premature deaths,” said Kristen Richmond-Hoover, Director of Onslow County Health Department. “It is extremely important that our community takes immunization seriously especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

In addition, the parent accompanying children to their appointment may schedule a flu vaccine appointment for themselves at the same time.

OCHD and Onslow County Schools partner together annually to provide the North Carolina State required vaccines and other recommended vaccines to all middle and high school students at their schools.

Due to new COVID-19 restrictions, the outreaches will take place off school grounds this year.

“We usually offer these specific vaccines on-site at each Middle and High School through our Samuel L. Katz award-winning School Immunization Initiative collaboration with the Onslow County Schools,” said Whitney Jezek, Child Health Nursing Supervisor of Onslow County Health Department. “With the present COVID19 school rotation schedule, we would most likely not be able to provide the vaccines in the schools before by the October 31st suspension deadline. At this time the State has not waived or relaxed the laws for either the vaccines or the required school physical when entering a North Carolina school for the first time like they did for the sports physical.”

Onslow County Health Department said they would like to remind all parents who wish to vaccinate their children at a Saturday immunization outreach, that masks are still required inside the building.

Adults will be limited to one parent or guardian per child receiving vaccinations and walk-ins will not be accepted.

This is to help ensure social distancing guidelines and safety for all.