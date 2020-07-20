Onslow County Health Department hosts Saturday immunization outreaches

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Onslow County Health Department will be hosting two immunization outreach events.

The events will be held at the Onslow County Consolidated Human Services building, 612 College Street, Jacksonville.

The immunization outreaches will take place on July 25 and August 8 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. by appointment only.

Appointments can be made by calling 910-347-2154 extension 8810, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m..

There are no out of pocket costs and insurance will be billed and for those without insurance, vaccines are provided at no cost through the Vaccines for Children Program.

“We feel it is our duty as public health care professionals to take care of our community through the use of education, awareness, and preventive care,” said Kristen Richmond-Hoover, Director of Onslow County Health Department. “It is extremely important that our community takes immunization seriously especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

OCHD and Onslow County Schools (OCS) partner together annually to provide the North Carolina State required vaccines and other recommended vaccines to all middle and high school students at their schools.

This partnership has been an ongoing effort to help parents save time, money, loss of work, and academia.

Due to new COVID-19 restrictions, the outreaches will take place off school grounds this year.

Onslow County Health Department (OCHD) would like to remind all parents who wish to vaccinate their children at a Saturday immunization outreach, that masks are still required inside the building.

Adults will be limited to 1 parent or guardian per child receiving vaccinations and walk-ins will not be accepted.

This is to help ensure social distancing guidelines and safety for all.