Onslow County Health hosting back to school immunizations

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – School is less than a month away and Onslow County Health Department is making sure your kids are up to date on their vaccines.

The health department is hosting two back to school immunizations clinic at the Human Services Building at 612 College St.

The immunizations are available for students 11 years or older.

According to the Facebook post, North Carolina required vaccines will offered for rising 6th to 7th graders and 11th and 12th graders. Those include Tdap and Meningococcal.

Organizers ask you bring in Fast Track forms, insurance cards if possible, and masks.

The clinics will be held Saturday, July 25, and Saturday, August 8th, both from 10am-2pm.

Appointments are required. You can call 910-347-2154 ext. 8810.