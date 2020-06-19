Onslow County Health urging parents to get children their vaccinations

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – ​ Onslow County health officials are helping parents stay on top of their children’s vaccinations during COVID-19.

The county department is participating in a national campaign called Well Child Wednesdays. The movement is a push to get children their immunizations.

A CDC report found fewer children are getting their vaccinations as a result of families staying home.

Experts say the shots are crucial to preventing diseases.

“We still need to protect them from measles, mumps, rubella, pollio, cause those things still exist in the world. Through vaccinations, they basically made them non existant but they are still out there and your child needs [vaccinations],” said Whitney Jezek, child health nurse supervisor at Onslow County Health Department.

County health workers are encouraging parents to act now before school starts. Every school requires children to be up to date on their vaccinations.

The Onslow County Health Department is taking appointments for well child checks.