Onslow County implements Fuel Conservation Program

Local

by: Onslow County Information

Posted: / Updated:
9oys-onslow-county[1]_1522438942398_38730136_ver1.0_640_360_1535018322487.jpg

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. – As a result of a shortage of gas at some stations, Onslow County Government has instituted its Fuel Conservation Program designed to limit non-essential travel and to give priority to emergency operations.

County units are to consider delaying travel that can be delayed without diminishing services to our Citizens.

The County has a plan in place for fueling emergency vehicles.

About 350 vehicles are owned and operated by the County. Most are fueled by commercial sites. After Florence, the County won funding for a County-owned fuel farm. The site will provide fuel for County vehicles, but due to COVID-19, the construction has been delayed due to a lack of materials affected by global supply issues.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV