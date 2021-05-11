Onslow County implements Fuel Conservation Program

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. – As a result of a shortage of gas at some stations, Onslow County Government has instituted its Fuel Conservation Program designed to limit non-essential travel and to give priority to emergency operations.

County units are to consider delaying travel that can be delayed without diminishing services to our Citizens.

The County has a plan in place for fueling emergency vehicles.

About 350 vehicles are owned and operated by the County. Most are fueled by commercial sites. After Florence, the County won funding for a County-owned fuel farm. The site will provide fuel for County vehicles, but due to COVID-19, the construction has been delayed due to a lack of materials affected by global supply issues.