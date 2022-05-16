RALEIGH, N.C. – Ricky Futrell of Richlands took a chance on a $20 scratch-off ticket and won the first $2 million prize on the new scratch-off game.

“I’m shaking,” said Futrell. “It’s overwhelming.”

Futrell bought his lucky $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Speedway on Richlands Highway in Richlands.

In collecting the prize, Futrell could choose an annuity of $100,000 a year for 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million. He chose the $1.2 million cash prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $852,126.

The $100 Million Mega Cash game launched this month with four $2 million top prizes and eight $100,000 prizes. Three $2 million prizes and all eight $100,000 prizes remain to be won.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million per year for education. For details on how $12 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Onslow County in 2021, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.