WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — Tommy Gurganus of Onslow County capped the NC Education Lottery’s Cash Payout game in a big way.

Gurganus took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize. He bought his lucky Cash Payout ticket from Murphy USA on N.C. 41 South in Wallace

He arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $142,501.

The Cash Payout game debuted in May with five $200,000 prizes. Since Gurganus won the last top prize, the lottery will begin the process of ending the Cash Payout game.

The N.C. Education Lottery’s Play Smar program educates and empowers North Carolinians to make smart decisions when they play the lottery. March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month and the lottery highlights Play Smart to help ensure when North Carolinians play the lottery it doesn’t become more than a game.

Visit nclottery.com/PlaySmart to learn how the Play Smart program helps someone create a game plan to keep lottery play fun. If you or someone you know needs support, visit morethanagame.nc.gov/ for free, confidential help.