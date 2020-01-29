Live Now
Onslow County man wins $250,000 lottery prize

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Skip Brinson of Richlands was on his way to play golf when he won $250,000 prize.

He brought two $5 tickets at the Handy Mart on Richlands Highway in Jacksonville.

On his way back to his car Brinson won $10 on the first ticket and the other ticket held the big prize.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, Brinson, a real estate appraiser, took home $176,876.

He said he would pay off his mortgage and his car loan.

Brinson won the last of four top prizes in the $250,000 Win It All game.

