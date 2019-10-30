Onslow County manager announces his resignation

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Onslow County Manager, David Cotton, announced his resignation on Wednesday.

Cotton served the County for many years, most recently in the capacity of County Manager.

The Board of Commissioners appreciates all the sacrifices Cotton made for the benefit of the County and its citizens.

The Board has appointed Sharon Russell, who currently serves as the Deputy County Manager, to serve as Interim County Manager.

Russell has served in the Deputy County Manager role for the last two years and we are confident that, considering her experience and background, she will serve the Board and Citizens of Onslow County in a competent and efficient manner.