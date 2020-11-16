Onslow County mural reminding community about the 3 W’s

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Health experts have been sharing the same message for months — wear your masks, wait six feet apart and wash your hands.

“COVID fatigue is a real thing, and individuals we’re getting a little bit tired of the same old message,” said Onslow County Public Health Director Krissy Richmond-Hoover.

Now, they’re using art to get people to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

The Onslow County Health Department and Jacksonville Council for the Arts have partnered to demonstrate the state’s 3W’s campaign artistically. The two partnered to feature local artist Edith Graves, to commission a mural promoting and enticing residents to continue to practice the 3 W’s.

The idea is to show the artwork in different places around the county so the health department

can keep spreading its message.

“So we thought this was a great strategy to try to freshen up the message in the community,” said Richmond-Hoover.

The idea comes as cases are surging in the United States and North Carolina.

“We’re experiencing some of the most intense growth that we have seen thus far in our case numbers,” said Richmond-Hoover.

Health officials are warning people to not let their guard — or their masks — down as we enter the holidays.

The mural was scheduled to be shown off at Monday night’s Onslow County commissioner’s meeting, then begin its tour across the county.