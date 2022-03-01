RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Museum is turning itself inside-out with its new exhibit.

The exhibit will feature rarely-seen items from the museum’s collection and archives. It’s located in the Changing Gallery and will feature different artifacts each month representing different people, places and events that have shaped the history of the county.

The exhibit will be up for the next 12 months.

“People are always curious about, you know, what else is there, and they love when they have the opportunity to see behind the scenes,” said Museum Director Lisa Whitman-Grace.

The museum is located in Richlands and is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.