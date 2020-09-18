Onslow County NAACP calls for justice in swastika hate crime

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – People living in Onslow County are calling for racial equality.

Their renewed call comes after a family found a swastika carved into their yard of a home near Richlands.

“Typically you hear it on the news and stuff but it hits totally different when it’s your front yard,” says family member Elena Lewis.

The family gathered in solidarity.

Another family member, Kisha Murrell, says, “We know racism exists but to have it come hit you right in your face?”

Members of the Onslow County NAACP say they’re concerned about this and other reported acts of hate.

The local NAACP president says people must stand up to acts like these.

“If folks stand by and just watch and don’t take action, it’ll continue,” says Donald Cohen.

People from across the county are joining the family and calling for justice.

Marcy Wofford with the Onslow Co. Democratic Party says, “We hopefully find who did this and they’re held accountable and the family has justice.”

And despite this insult, the family is standing strong together.

“My family’s still going to love, we’re still going to work hard, and we’re not going to tolerate it

we’re not going to lay down for this at all,” says Murrell.

The swastika incident is still under investigation.

Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller is encouraging anyone with additional information to contact his deputies.

You can call the sheriff’s office at 910-455-3113.