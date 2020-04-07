Onslow County non-profit provides pet food for seniors

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A non-profit in Onslow County is helping seniors provide food for their pets. The goal is to keep animals fed and their humans safe.

​Every Sunday Jaded Paws Rescue is delivering pet food to seniors who may not be able to leave their homes because of coronavirus concerns. ​

In the past two weeks, workers have delivered pet food to 10 Onslow County families free of charge. Director Sylvia Kasch is seeing more of the community asking for help than on a normal weekly basis.

“We’re seeing people from all walks of life include our military families because everybody’s taking pay cuts,” said Kasch.

The non-profit started 10 years ago by Kasch to save abused and neglected animals and focus on the pet in need of major medical attention.

The senior citizens delivery service is meant to keep animals from returning to shelters.

“I really want the county to know that ‘hey, there’s help here’, like you don’t have to turn away your pets right now,” said Kasch.

Kasch or her husband will knock on a client’s door to tell them they’re leaving the food on the doorstep. The organizers will leave right away to avoid any contact between the other party.

The deliveries are on Sundays from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. for Onslow County seniors who need it the most and unable to leave their homes.

Jaded Paws Rescue is looking for monetary donations. ​It is running low on dog food and dry cat food. ​ ​

Donations can be dropped off at 1009 Onsville Drive in Jacksonville. ​They are open Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. ​