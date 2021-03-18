Onslow County Offices closing early in advance of expected Severe Weather

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. – Onslow County offices will close at 3 p.m. to the public in order to prepare for expected severe weather this evening. The Sheriff’s Office will stay open until 5 p.m. The National Weather Service is predicting the potential for severe weather outbreak remains likely this afternoon & evening. All severe hazards remain possible including damaging wind gusts, large hail more than 1-inch in diameter, and tornadoes. A few tornadoes could be strong.

County offices will close early to allow for preparations for the storm effects. The County Landfill will also close at 3PM to start operations to prepare it for the expected heavy rains and conditions. Also closing at 3PM will be the County’s Convenience sites.

Onslow Emergency Services officials are urging residents to ensure they have a dependable method of receiving warnings and watches, and that they are signed up for alerts through Onslow County. They can do so by going to OnslowCountyNC.gov/alerts and signing up there.

Officials urged residents to know where to go when a tornado warning is sounded and to ensure they have a system to receive emergency alerts.