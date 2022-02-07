Onslow County, other areas that use 910 area code to get new 472 number added later this year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — A new area code is being added to the areas that uses the 910 area code as a way to meet the demands of those who need phone numbers.

The North Carolina Utilities Commission announced the move on Monday and said it will go into effect in June. In a press release, it stated, “By Order dated June 25, 2021, approved implementation of a new area code overlay to provide relief for the 910 Numbering Plan Area (NPA or area code) that serves the southeastern area of North Carolina, including the cities of Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Lumberton, Wilmington and the military installation of Fort Bragg, within the counties of Cumberland, Onslow, Robeson, and New Hanover.”

People who have a 910 area code don’t have to switch. New numbers for those areas will be given the 471 area code. According to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, the remaining supply of available new telephone numbers in the 910 area code is estimated to be exhausted in late 2022. Officials said once the 910 area code numbers are all used it, new 472 numbers will begin.

Beginning October 7, customers in the 910 area code overlay region may be assigned a number in the new 472 area code when they request new service or an additional line. Customers receiving a 472 area code will be required to dial the area code and phone number for all local calls, just as customers with telephone numbers from the 910 area code do today

Tips to prepare for the eventual start of the new 472 area code include:

• Checking devices to verify that area codes are included with all stored numbers.

• Continuing to program/save/store phone numbers to all devices using the full 10 digit telephone number (three digit area code plus seven digit telephone number).

• Verifying that all services and equipment – such as automatic dialers, life-safety and medical alert systems, alarm/security systems and security gates, call forwarding settings and voicemail services – recognize the new 472 area code as a valid phone number.