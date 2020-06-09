Onslow County pastors fight racism through prayer

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County church leaders are taking action after seeing protests and unrest across the nation.

Tuesday morning, pastors around the area held a public prayer service at the Richlands Town Hall to make a stand against racism.

With a public prayer event, they’re letting people know they stand with others in the fight against racial injustice. They cited scriptures from the Bible and prayed for equality.

Pastors like Matthew Drake from United Pentecostal Church in Richlands say this united message is just a start.

“This is such a deep underlying issue, it really won’t probably go away because we’re meeting today,” said Drake.

More than 20 ministers signed a declaration of intent stating pastors will not stand for racism.

“My desire and our desire is to see us act upon everything that we are sharing,” said Erskine Hawkins, senior pastor at True Life International Fellowship Ministries.

Local officials like the town mayor and police chief were in attendance to show their support. Town manager, Gregg Whitehead said the public prayer was a positive event.

Organizers are confident a public prayer is the way forward to equality.