Onslow County Public Health offering free drive-thru testing

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County is offering free drive-thru coronavirus testing this weekend.

The county’s health department and Goshen Medical Center are hosting Saturday’s event in the county human services parking lot.

Officials say testing gives them a better picture of how many cases are in the county. ​

Tests are recommended for people showing COVID-19 symptoms, have been in contact with someone with the virus, or attended any recent protests or mass gatherings.

“This is not the time to become complacent. We want to make sure the public takes this seriously and continues​ to be mindful of their behavior,” said Kristen Richmond-Hoover, Onslow County’s Public Health Director.

The testing is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday at 612 College Street in Jacksonville.

You do have to pre-register to be tested. You can call 910-787-1100 for more information.