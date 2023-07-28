JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Harris Creek Road at the intersection of N.C. 53 is scheduled to be closed to traffic next week for maintenance.

The N.C. Department of Transportation will close the intersection west of Jacksonville between 8 a.m. July 31 and 5 p.m. Aug. 4. During that time, crews will replace a crossline drainage pipe.

Traffic will be detoured onto N.C. 53 and Holly Shelter Road to access either side of Harris Creek Road.

Drivers should anticipate a longer commute and if traveling near the work zone, use caution.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.