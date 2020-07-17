Onslow County Schools announces the opening of Onslow Virtual School

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Part of Onslow County’s plan to reopen schools involves giving parents an option to avoid in-person classes altogether.

That’s why school officials are announcing the opening of Onslow Virtual School. It is a full-time online learning institution.

Onslow Virtual School is the district’s only full-time, K-12th grade remote instruction program.

It will run like a traditional school with teachers, a school counselor, and a principal, but everything will be online.

Each student will receive a device to access their school work. Director of community affairs for Onslow County Schools Brent Anderson says the IT department is making sure every students has access to WIFI. The school is working to get students portable WIFI hotspots for those who lack internet access.

Onslow Virtual School has been in the works before the pandemic, but COVID sped up the timeline for administrators.

As of Friday, 2,600 students have shown interest in the online learning program. District officials have to finalize their paperwork before they have a better idea how many teachers will be needed for each grade level.

Anderson emphasizes the program is an option and not mandatory for students. The board of education unanimously voted Thursday evening to move forward with option one for students who would like to return to school August 17.

“We’ll have the Plan B option for our traditional schools doing the 50 percent capacity,​ and working on that, but we’ll aslo have the virtual option, available through the school,” said Anderson.

Registration for Onslow Virtual School is Wednesday, July 22nd.