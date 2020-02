JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Onslow County Schools announced Thursday due to inclement weather schools will be closed for all students on Friday.

The staff of Onslow County Schools, unless notified by their supervisor, will have an optional workday with a three-hour delay on Friday.

If road conditions prevent staff from traveling at that time, they should contact their school principal or supervisor.

District staff will continue to monitor conditions and update this notice for OCS staff as needed.