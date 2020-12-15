Onslow County Schools confirmed COVID-19 cluster at Dixon High School

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Friday, December 11, the Onslow County Health Department notified Onslow County Schools and DHS administrators a cluster of COVID-19 cases had been identified at Dixon High School.

The OCHD reported this information to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. NCDHHS defines a cluster as a minimum of five cases with symptom onset or initial positive test results within a 14-day period and a probable common linkage between cases.

The report at DHS includes 6 previously identified individual cases with symptom onset or initial positive test results dating back to December 8. When the individual cases were initially reported to the school, anyone identified as a close contact was immediately notified of any potential exposure.

Areas of the school where any person diagnosed with COVID-19 may have been received thorough cleaning and disinfection. District and school administration officials said they will continue to monitor this situation in collaboration with the OCHD and share any further information with our school community should it be necessary.