Onslow County Schools delivers more than 10,000 food items to Christmas Cheer

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County Schools has been spreading holiday cheer, canned goods, and non-perishables this holiday season.

On Friday, Onslow County Schools announced they delivered more than 10,000 food items to Christmas Cheer.

A program of Onslow County Outreach, helps families who are in need of a real Christmas.

Christmas Cheer collects donations like toys, food, and money.

The organization said donations begin in October and runs through the last week of December.

Gifts are offered for children up to age 12 and if resources are available to teenagers up to age 17.

Also boxes of food are provided to the entire household.