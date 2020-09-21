Onslow County Schools to gradually allow in-person learning

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Onslow County Schools is the latest district in the East to revise its plans for students on campus.

Officials will allow children back in schools for in-person learning, but they’re doing it gradually.

Board members are moving forward with what they call option three.

It will have kindergarten through fifth-grade students back in classrooms, but they’re staggering the return.

Kindergarten and first-grade students will go back to in-person learning starting October 5, attending on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Then, second and third-grade students start October 19 and fourth and fifth graders start on November 2.

Every Wednesday will be dedicated deep-cleaning and teacher planning days.

Then, on November 16, all K-5 students will go back to the classroom five days a week.

Board chairwoman Pam Thomas says this decision gives everyone extra time to settle into the changes.

“It gave two weeks between each group to come in so we would be prepared for that, and if we had any bumps, we’d be able to address them early on,” said Thomas.

Thomas says bus schedules will also change, but students will continue to eat meals in their classrooms.

Onslow Virtual School students will continue remote classes.

Thomas says there will be some flexibility for them to return after winter break.

9OYS also asked Thomas how they’ll pull off social distancing students in classrooms.

She says they’ll do the best they can with that.