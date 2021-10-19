Onslow County Schools: Unloaded gun found in student’s book bag at Swansboro Middle School

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A student was found with an unloaded gun in their book bag Monday at Swansboro Middle School, Onslow County Schools officials said.

Onslow County Schools Communications Officer Brent Anderson said a teacher was alerted about the student having a gun and immediately reported to the administration and the school resource officer. Anderson said they searched the book bag and found the weapon. He said the gun was not loaded and no ammunition was found in the bag.

Anderson also said the weapon was not used to threaten or harm anyone at any time.

“In Onslow County schools, the safety and security of their students and staff are their highest priority,” Anderson said. “We want to make sure we have safe learning environments for our kids and that everybody feels comfortable coming to school and that nobody is afraid for whatever reason, to come to school.”

Anderson said around 3:15 p.m. Monday, Principal Jacob Mabry sent a message home to all parents informing them of the incident that took place. The school was not on lockdown. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation. Anderson was unsure if any criminal charges would be issued.

Anderson said the Onslow County Board policy and state law require anyone who brings a weapon to the school campus or a school-sponsored event will automatically have a 365-day suspension.