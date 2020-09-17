Onslow County Sheriff issues statement regarding swastika found carved in yard at Richlands home

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) Onslow County Sheriff Miller has issued a statement regarding a swastika found carved in the yard at a Richlands home.

On Wednesday around 4:15 p.m., the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Gum Branch Road in Richlands for a report of property damage.

Upon arrival, it was noted that someone carved out a large swastika sign in the grass, apparently with a lawnmower.

Sheriff Miller has personally reached out to the owner and his neighbors to ensure them that an investigation is being conducted.

“We are taking this incident very seriously. When we learned of the incident, we sent a deputy out to take a report and dispatched detectives shortly thereafter,” Sheriff Miller said. “We are doing everything possible to determine who did the damage, and why. This kind of behavior is NOT acceptable in our county or our country. We encourage anyone with information to please come forward and let us know.”

Sheriff Miller is encouraging anyone with additional information to contact the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.