Onslow County Sheriff reappointed to serve on the North Carolina State Domestic Violence Commission

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Sheriff Hans Miller has been reappointed to serve on the North Carolina State Domestic Violence Commission.

Sheriff Miller was first appointed by North Carolina Speaker of the House of Representatives Tim Moore to serve on the Commission in October 2017.

The purpose of the Commission is to assess statewide needs related to domestic violence; ensure that necessary services, policies, and programs are provided to those in need; strengthen existing domestic violence programs which have been established and are funded through the Domestic Violence Center Fund;and recommend new domestic violence programs.

The Domestic Violence Commission consists of 39 members from around the State of North Carolina.

This appointment becomes effective at the end of his current term, September 1, 2020 and expires August 2022.

Sheriff Miller states: “I am honored to serve on the Domestic Violence Commission. It is my hope that victims of domestic violence receive assistance they need to break the vicious cycle they live in. I will continue to be a voice for the men, women and children who have been victimized by domestic violence.”