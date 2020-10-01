Onslow County Sheriff searching for missing woman last seen on September 2

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a missing woman last seen on September 2.

23-year-old Alissa Adams is described as a white female, 5’6″, approximately 125 -140 lbs, red/brown hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black tank top and shorts on September 2 in the area of Village Drive in Jacksonville.

Officials said it is possible Adams is with a dog and her vehcle descirption is unknow at this time.

If you know the location of Alissa Adams contact Detective C. Simmons at 910-989-4049.