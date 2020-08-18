Onslow County Sheriff: Suspect wanted for vehicle break-in, credit card fraud

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Onslow County Sheriff’s Office detectives need the public help identifying a man who is wanted for a vehicle break-in.

Only July 22, deputies responded to a residence on Wilson avenue in Richlands for a report of a vehicle break-in and theft which cash, credit cards, and two specialty lighter holders.

During the investigation, it was learned that the suspect made a purchase at the 2 & 1 Vape and Cigar Lounge on Richlands Highway and was captured in the store video surveillance.

The suspect appears to be a middle-aged white male with salt and pepper hair, beard, mustache, and goatee.

He has a tattoo on his left forearm.

Anyone with information should contact the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113.