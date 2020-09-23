Onslow County Sheriff warns citizens of scammer posing as lieutenant with Onslow County Sheriff’s Office

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Onslow County Sheriff, Hans Miller is warning the community of a scammer posing a lieutenant with Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff office has received numerous complaints from citizens saying that they are receiving phone calls and texts from what appears to be the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office phone number, 910-455-3113.
Citizens are telling officials that the caller is identifying himself as a lieutenant with Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and that they have a warrant for the citizen’s arrest.
The caller also claims they have a subpoena to serve on the citizen, and/or they have a bench warrant for failing to appear in court on a previous charge.
The caller/scammer is requesting the victim to meet them at an assigned place to take care of the issue(s), usually by way of giving the scammer money or gift cards.
Sheriff Miller says, “Onslow County Sheriff’s Office never requests money when calling anyone to inform them of warrants or other court processes.”
Be aware of the following scams:
- “Auto Warranty SCAM.” Coming from a variety of regional and even local phone numbers.
- “Jury SCAM.” A false allegation that a citizen did not report for jury duty. (Call the courthouse jury coordinator directly for verification).
- A relative in police custody needing bail money, or in a medical facility needing money (known as a “Sympathy SCAM”).
- “Sweepstakes or Contest or Lottery Win” SCAM. Asking for a “handling fee.” Fraud.
- “Data Mining SCAM” where an unknown or unverified party asks for personal or bank account information. “Phishing.”
- “Debt Consolidation Loan” offer that’s too good to be true. No free money.
- “IRS Scam” claiming that you owe the IRS money and will be arrested unless you give the hacker (posing as an IRS agent) money or gift card.
- Bank Account Service Update Scam (claiming your account needs updating when they are really trying to steal information and access your money)
- Social Security Scam (like the bank account scam; they try to get you to update your information so they can steal your identity)
- “Arrest Warrant” Scam (claiming there is a warrant for your arrest, and you will go to jail unless you pay the caller (usually in gift cards)
- “Electric Company” Scam, claiming your electricity will be disconnected unless you pay the caller a fee