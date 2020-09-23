Onslow County Sheriff warns citizens of scammer posing as lieutenant with Onslow County Sheriff’s Office

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Onslow County Sheriff, Hans Miller is warning the community of a scammer posing a lieutenant with Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff office has received numerous complaints from citizens saying that they are receiving phone calls and texts from what appears to be the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office phone number, 910-455-3113.

Citizens are telling officials that the caller is identifying himself as a lieutenant with Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and that they have a warrant for the citizen’s arrest.

The caller also claims they have a subpoena to serve on the citizen, and/or they have a bench warrant for failing to appear in court on a previous charge.

The caller/scammer is requesting the victim to meet them at an assigned place to take care of the issue(s), usually by way of giving the scammer money or gift cards.

Sheriff Miller says, “Onslow County Sheriff’s Office never requests money when calling anyone to inform them of warrants or other court processes.”

Be aware of the following scams: