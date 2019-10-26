Onslow County sheriff’s office holds drug-take back event

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WNCT) – The Onslow County sheriff’s office is working to help community members safely dispose of unwanted medications with a drug take-back initiative.

The sheriff’s office is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Agency who sponsored the two drop off locations in the county.

They ask that no needles, liquids, aerosol cans, creams, lotions or any other hazardous materials are placed in the boxes.

This is a “blind drop” so no questions are asked by the deputies at the drop off.

“We do the med drop twice a year to try and get any unused medications that people don’t know how to dispose of so they’re not flushing it down the toilet or throwing it in the trash. Just to get it off the streets so it doesn’t get in the wrong hands,” says Sheriff Deputy Michael Fierce.

If any residents misses this drop off event they can drop off unwanted medications at any law enforcement agency.

The Onslow County sheriff’s office has a medical mailbox where pills can be dropped off.