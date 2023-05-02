JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is looking to pull some officers out of retirement.

There is currently a national shortage of officers and deputies and the sheriff’s office is hoping to get 10 retired officers to rejoin the force. Covering court, transporting, and doing background checks are some of the things the department needs help with.

Officers who are retired in North Carolina can work up to 1,000 hours without affecting their retirement.

“It’s got to be a certified officer from North Carolina, I see the holder current certification or have an inactive certification that’s being held by an agency,” Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas said. “We can help them get it activated. And then they can work for us.”

Anyone who is interested will be paid an hourly rate, Thomas said.