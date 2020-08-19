Onslow County Sheriff’s Office receives funding for 3rd year of DWI Task Force

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Deputies assigned to the DWI Task Force work with N.C. State Highway Patrol and municipal police officers, to keep our roads and highways safe.

October 2020 begins the third federal fiscal year of the DWI Task Force.

As of 2019, Onslow averaged 6.8 alcohol-related fatalities (-8.11%), 8 alcohol-related fatal crashes (-9.09%), 14.8 alcohol-related serious injuries (-7.5%), and 233.8 alcohol-related crashes (+2.01%) as of 2015-2019 averages. Overall, Onslow County averaged 21 fatalities between 2015-2019 (-4.55%).

Between October 2018 and July 2020, the DWI Task Force has completed over 6000 traffic stops, resulting in over 8000 charges including; 469 DWI charges (413 over 21 – alcohol, 34 drug-related, 25 under 21, and 22 refusals).

The DWI Task Force conducted 60 blood draws related to DWI arrests.

The task force also issued citations for 2829 speeding offenses, 241 reckless driving offenses, 441 restraint offenses, and 578 non-licensed driver offenses. In addition to traffic offenses, the DWI Task Force has issued 101 drug charges, 103 criminal charges, and arrested 49 wanted individuals.

They have conducted over 40 checking stations. The DWI Task Force has conducted 38 safety presentations, reaching over 6000 individuals.

In October 2018, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office was the recipient of a grant of $1.4 million dollars from the North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program.

The funds were utilized to establish and operate a full-time Driving While Impaired Task Force.

Since its initial funding, the Sheriff’s Office has made substantial progress in traffic safety throughout Onslow County.

In the first year of operation, the county averaged 7.4 alcohol-related fatalities, 8.8 alcohol-related fatal crashes, 16 alcohol-related serious injuries, and 229.2 alcohol-related crashes. Overall, Onslow averaged 22 fatalities a year (2013-2017 averages).