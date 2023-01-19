JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office wants to bridge the gap in Sneads Ferry.

Law enforcement officials will be meeting with residents on what they hope to see change within the community. Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas said he hopes to increase the presence already, but wants to hear from people about their concerns, too.

The meeting is being held at the Sneads Ferry Public Library Thursday evening at 6 pm for those interested in attending.

“We’ve got to have a relationship of trust. So we can have that trust, so we can provide the service they need and they deserve…And we want to be a responsive sheriff’s office and we want to be there for the citizens and that includes responding to crimes but also trying to get ahead it,” Thomas said.

Thomas adds they hope to have more meetings like this in other areas of Onslow County.

